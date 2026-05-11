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A Street Bike Block Party

A Street Bike Block Party

Join Piccadilly Cycles, the Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association and Noble Coffee in the bike celebration of the year! The A street Bike Block party will have live music, DJs and dancing, food trucks, a mobile bar and beer garden and a free kids zone for the littlest cyclists. Celebrate bikes in the afternoon and get inspired by the NYC- based Bicycle Film Fest at the Varsity Theater in the evening. Free bike valet parking provided by Piccadilly Cycles starting at 6PM. Film starts at 7PM.

A Street between 4th and 5th
FREE
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Piccadilly Cycles
482-9500
info@piccadillycycles.com
piccadillycycles.com

Artist Group Info

Cool Cat Funk
Ashlanddevo.leslie@gmail.com
https://coolcatfunk.com/
A Street between 4th and 5th
525 A Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
482-9500
info@piccadillycycles.com
https://www.piccadillycycles.com/