Join Piccadilly Cycles, the Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association and Noble Coffee in the bike celebration of the year! The A street Bike Block party will have live music, DJs and dancing, food trucks, a mobile bar and beer garden and a free kids zone for the littlest cyclists. Celebrate bikes in the afternoon and get inspired by the NYC- based Bicycle Film Fest at the Varsity Theater in the evening. Free bike valet parking provided by Piccadilly Cycles starting at 6PM. Film starts at 7PM.