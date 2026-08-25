A Special Writers' Workshop with Horror Author Keith Rosson
A Special Writers' Workshop with Horror Author Keith Rosson
Writers will get a chance to learn from Horror Author, Keith Rosson. In this special writers' workshop, we'll discuss the craft of writing magical realism, the dos and don'ts of writing - and get a glimpse of what it is like to be a full-time author.
Medford Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Medford Library
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org
Medford Library
205 S. Central AveMedford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org