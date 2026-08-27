© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

90th anniversary of the Bandon fire program

90th anniversary of the Bandon fire program

Join us at our new event center as Jim Proehl and Bandon mayor Mary Schamehorn talk about the fateful day 90 years ago September 26,1936, when the city of Bandon burnt to the ground.

Bandon History Museum- Don and Joan Lynam event center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bandon History Museum
5413472164
bandonhistoricalmuseum@yahoo.com
Bandon Historical Society Museum
Bandon History Museum- Don and Joan Lynam event center
270 Fillmore Ave
Bandon, Oregon 97411
5413472164
bandonhistoricalmuseum@yahoo.com
www.bandonhistoricalmuseum.org