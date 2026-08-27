90th anniversary of the Bandon fire program
90th anniversary of the Bandon fire program
Join us at our new event center as Jim Proehl and Bandon mayor Mary Schamehorn talk about the fateful day 90 years ago September 26,1936, when the city of Bandon burnt to the ground.
Bandon History Museum- Don and Joan Lynam event center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bandon History Museum
5413472164
bandonhistoricalmuseum@yahoo.com
Bandon History Museum- Don and Joan Lynam event center
270 Fillmore AveBandon, Oregon 97411
5413472164
bandonhistoricalmuseum@yahoo.com