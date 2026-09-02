9/11 Remberance Day Dinner
9/11 Remberance Day Dinner
Sons of the American Legion Grants Pass Squadron 28 is hosting a Dinner on Friday Sept 11th
206 NW F St Grants Pass, 541-474-6400
9/11 25th Anniversary Remembrance Day
First Responders (Fire, Police, EMT, SAR, etc.) and Military Veterans are invited to join us on this special day in appreciation of their service for a free meal from 2pm-6pm. Our regular menu features Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Salad and more. Please wear your uniform or bring ID cards. Coffee, Ice Tea, or Water is included, other Beverages are available for sale. Sponsored by the Sons of The American Legion Grants Pass Squadron 28.
Proceeds benefit the Sons Programs
American Legion Grants Pass Squadron 28
Free
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass SAL SQDN 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Squadron 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com