9/11 Remberance Day Dinner

Sons of the American Legion Grants Pass Squadron 28 is hosting a Dinner on Friday Sept 11th

206 NW F St Grants Pass, 541-474-6400

9/11 25th Anniversary Remembrance Day

First Responders (Fire, Police, EMT, SAR, etc.) and Military Veterans are invited to join us on this special day in appreciation of their service for a free meal from 2pm-6pm. Our regular menu features Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Salad and more. Please wear your uniform or bring ID cards. Coffee, Ice Tea, or Water is included, other Beverages are available for sale. Sponsored by the Sons of The American Legion Grants Pass Squadron 28.

Proceeds benefit the Sons Programs

