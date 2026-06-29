8-Ball Tournament
8-Ball Tournament
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having 8-Ball Tournaments is having on every Wednesday, starting at 7pm. Straight 8-Ball, bar rules, with a $5.00 buy in. 206 NW F St, Grants Pass. 541-474-6400. There will be food and drinks available for sale.
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
$5 for buy in
Every 8 weeks through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com