6th International Neurosurgery and Neurological Surgeons Conference

Dear Colleague,

Greetings from the Organizing Committee.

Join leading neurosurgeons, neurologists, researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry experts from around the world to explore the latest advancements in neurosurgery, neuroscience, and neurological care. The conference features keynote lectures, scientific sessions, workshops, poster presentations, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

Conference Highlights

Keynote & Plenary Sessions

Scientific & Poster Presentations

Hands-on Workshops

Medical Technology Exhibition

AI & Digital Health in Neurosurgery

Live Case Discussions

Networking & Collaboration

30 ACCME-Accredited CME/CPD Credits

Scientific Sessions

Call for Abstracts

Submit your Original Research, Clinical Case Studies, Scientific Posters, or Case Reports and present your work to an international audience.

Submit Abstract: https://neurosurgery.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Call for Speakers

Share your clinical expertise, innovative research, and surgical experience with a global audience of neurosurgery professionals.

Speaker Benefits

International Recognition

Certificate of Presentation

Global Networking

Publication Opportunities

Exhibitors & Sponsors

Showcase your products, technologies, and innovations while connecting with neurosurgeons, neurologists, hospitals, researchers, and healthcare decision-makers from across the world.

Target Audience

Neurosurgeons, Neurologists, Spine Surgeons, Neuro-Oncologists, Neuroscientists, Researchers, Healthcare Professionals, Academicians, Residents, Fellows, Medical Students, Hospital Administrators, Medical Device Companies, Industry Leaders, and International Delegates.

Global Research Journal of Neurosurgery and Neurological Sciences (GRJNNS)

Publish your original research, review articles, clinical studies, and case reports in the Global Research Journal of Neurosurgery and Neurological Sciences, an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal dedicated to advancing neurosurgery, neurology, and neuroscience research.

Submit Your Manuscript: https://ucjournals.com/unified-journal-of-neuroscience/

CME/CPD Credits

Earn 30 ACCME-Accredited CME/CPD Credits by attending the scientific sessions and enhancing your professional development.

Why Attend?

Learn from internationally renowned experts

Explore the latest neurosurgical innovations

Build global collaborations

Discover new research and business opportunities

Earn internationally recognized CME/CPD credits

Why Kuala Lumpur?

Kuala Lumpur offers world-class conference facilities, excellent international connectivity, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rich cultural experiences, and modern hospitality—making it an ideal destination for a global medical conference.

Important Information

Website: https://neurosurgery.ucgconferences.com/

Register: https://neurosurgery.ucgconferences.com/registration

Submit Abstract: https://neurosurgery.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Journal Submission: https://ucjournals.com/unified-journal-of-neuroscience/

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+971551792927

Connect With Us

Twitter (X): https://x.com/ThomasD27287

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucg.neurosurgery2026/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570760102102

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thomasdiazucg/

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