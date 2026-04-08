3 Ball Pool Tournament
3 Ball Pool Tournament
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having 3-Ball Tournaments starting on Mondays.
Triangle racked 3-Ball, bar rules, with a $5.00 buy in for 5 rounds. 206 NW F St, Grants Pass. 541-474-6400. There will be food and drinks available for sale. Tournaments will continue on Monday nights as long there is interest in them.
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
$5 for 5 rounds
Every week through May 31, 2027.
Monday: 07:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Monday: 07:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com