Bradley W. Parks

Bradley W. ParksOregon Public Broadcasting
-
Paramount Gold will soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the company's mining proposal up to regulatory and public scrutiny.
-
Intentional, low-severity fires are a key tool in managing forests to reduce wildfire risk. Rare but high-profile escapes can hamper efforts to light more of them.
-
The denial affirms a lower court decision saying the "greatest permanent value" of Oregon forests is more than just timber revenue.
-
Snowpack melted out in scorched sections of the Cascades sometimes more than two weeks earlier than in unburned areas.
-
An Australian company staked a massive lithium claim on the desert playa only to later find the land is off limits to mining.
-
New state rules require access to water, shade and breaks on hot days, but workers say they’re still laboring in unsafe conditions.
-
Heavy rains delayed the start of wildfire season for many parts of Oregon, but hotter, drier conditions are on the way.
-
A federal rule prohibited cutting trees larger than 21 inches in diameter for more than two decades on millions of forested acres in Oregon and Washington. That changed in the final days of the Trump administration.
-
Extreme heat, wildfire and smoke could once again strike the state. Here’s how you can prepare.
-
Solar workers in Oregon say they’re hopeful President Biden’s decision will ease the shortage of solar panels caused by a federal trade investigation.
-
A probe into possible tariff evasion has made it hard to get panels, grinding solar development in Oregon to a near halt.
-
Spring moisture has delayed the start of wildfire season in Oregon, but drought and a shortage of personnel could strain fire response this summer.