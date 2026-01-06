Recordings: High Notes of 2025

Here’s some of what stood out for me last year.

Two of my favorites may actually be a symptom of my age, but are worthy nonetheless.

My first pick is Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited – Live at Lockn’. It’s from a 2015 concert paying tribute to Joe Cocker’s 1971 live album – Mad Dogs & Englishmen, that was influential in developing the large ensemble, high energy live shows Tedeschi Trucks Band is known for. It includes several of the original players – including Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lennear, as well as Chris Robinson of the Black Crows, John Bell of Widespread Panic, Dave Mason of Traffic and Warren Haynes. TTB is arguably the best live band of our time, and this album showcases them doing what they do best all while showing respect for the music and artists that inspired them.

The other throwback I can’t stop listening to is the remastered version of the 1973 album Buckingham Nicks. The strength of the original prompted Mick Fleetwood to invite Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks to join Fleetwood Mac, a move that shaped the sound of rock music in the ‘70s, and continues to inspire musicians today like Bonny Light Horseman, Ray Lamontagne and Waxahatchee. At over seven minutes, the album closer Frozen Love, with some great instrumental breaks and a melody that gets stuck in my head for days at a time, is among my favorites of 2025.

After a couple of critically acclaimed solo records, Brittany Howard’s fans, including yours truly, were excited to hear of the reunion of Alabama Shakes. Their new album will be out this year, but they released the single Another Life in late summer. The track is unmistakably Alabama Shakes with their alternative/southern rock vibe. I would highly recommend seeing them in concert if you have the chance.

The family band, Southern Avenue, named after a famous street in their home town of Memphis, released Family, their fourth full-length album. They play high energy, uplifting southern soul and roots rock. On the new album, guitarist and founding member Ori Natfally, sisters Tierinii and Tikyra Jackson are joined by their sister Ava Jackson. With Family, they have matured as musicians and stand out as one of the best soul bands of the decade.

Regionally, there was a lot to take in.

Tiller of the Moon is a folk-rock band from Coos Bay that released two albums – Congratulations, their debut, and Wasson which was funded with a state grant and inspired by front man Tim Bustler’s work with the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve and their restoration project. It’s creative and catchy with a good message.

The Rosa Lees are a bluegrass band with an all-woman line-up. They released their debut, Wake Up Call. They joined us for a JPR Live Session you can find at our website. Their tight harmonies, hot picking, and clever songwriting, make them a joy to hear.

One of the more prolific singer/songwriters of the region, Alice Di Micele, whose music catalog takes up a lot of real estate in the JPR music library, released Reverse the Flow. She continues to spread positive vibes and champions the under-represented and focuses on environmental issues. Produced by Bret Levick, whose music catalog stretches back decades and with a line up of sought-after local musicians, it showcases her stellar singing voice and the internal voice that drives her songwriting.

Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers released an ep of originals – Still Standing, and started gaining traction locally this year. They have roots-rock vibe, and Gabriel has a soulful voice reminiscent of Cat Stevens or Tom Petty.

There were also some emerging artists that caught my attention.

In late 2024, I started seeing videos of Jesse Welles, a folk singer from Arkansas. He was playing protest songs in the vein of Woody Guthrie. I made an assumption that his online presence was his main act, but learned of his album Middle last spring. It was one of two full length records of new music he released in 2025, along with a couple of volumes of his previous work. He appeared on several other tracks by artists like Margo Price and Marcus King, and performed a duet of Bob Dylan’s Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright, with Joan Baez. He’s been nominated for four Grammy awards and received the Spirit of Americana/Free Speech award at the 2025 Americana Music & Honors Awards. I get the feeling we’ll be hearing about him for decades to come.

Finally, late this year came something a bit different than what we normally spin. Flash Poetry is the nom de plume of Australian poet, producer, musician and free-style rapper, Nico Lim. His debut, Reality, Now is a spoken word album with a rap delivery. He takes on social issues with a message of hope and a sound based on hip-hop, rock, soul, jazz, and blues. The groove pulls you in. The message is inspiring.

I look forward to uncovering and exploring what 2026 has to offer. Happy New Year!