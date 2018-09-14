Related Program: 
Open Air

Terry Robb Live Session Friday, September 28th at Noon

By 23 minutes ago
  • Photo courtesy of NiaSounds

On Friday, September 28th, JPR will broadcast a live session with Portland blues-guitarist Terry Robb on Open Air.

Terry Robb is one of the top acoustic blues guitarists of our time. His signature fingerpicking style has earned him international acclaim from worldwide audiences, music critics and his distinguished peers. Incorporating elements from the Mississippi Delta music tradition, ragtime, country, swing and free jazz, Robb has built a unique blues sound that has made him a legend in his prolific music career spanning more than four decades.

The multitude of awards Terry Robb has received speak to his seminal talent as a blues guitarist. Robb has been inducted into both the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame. He single-handedly defined the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar, winning the honor 19 consecutive years from 1992 until 2011. Upon his retirement from the competition in 2011, the award was renamed the “Terry Robb” Acoustic Guitar Muddy Award to honor his landmark contributions to blues music. In 2017, he received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Robb was born in British Columbia, raised in the United States and currently resides in Portland, Oregon. He achieved greatness at an early age, performing with Ramblin’ Rex of Frank Zappa / Captain Beefheart fame, Canned Heat’s Henry Vestine, and steel­ string guitar icon John Fahey. At age twenty-four, Robb produced and played accompaniment on Fahey’s album Let Go, which received a four-star review by Rolling Stone and led to numerous subsequent collaborations for which Robb served as Fahey’s producer, arranger and session guitarist.

Tune in Friday, September 28th at Noon for a live session with Terry Robb on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

River Whyless Live Session Today at Noon

By ago

Today at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with the Asheville, North Carolina band River Whyless on Open Air.

Charley Crockett Live Session Friday, September 21st at Noon

By Aug 31, 2018

On Friday, September 21st at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Texas blues singer/songwriter Charley Crockett on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Paul Cauthen

By Sep 7, 2018

I’m a singer not a preacher, but these songs are my sermon,” says Paul Cauthen. “We’re ripping each other apart out there, and forgiveness and mercy are what’s going to get us through. I want to use my voice the best I can to spread that message while I’m here on this Earth.” Somewhere between an EP and an album, Cauthen’s new seven-track collection, Have Mercy, is a showcase of the pure power of truth and love. Building off the success of My Gospel, the Texas troubadour’s breakout debut, Have Mercy pushes Cauthen’s songwriting to new heights as he searches for common ground and peace of mind in an increasingly polarized world.

JPR Live Session: Shawn Mullins (2018)

By Aug 31, 2018

Over the last year, Shawn Mullins has been hard at work on a recording project in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the release of Soul's Core, which came out July 17th, 1998. That album elevated Mullins' career to a new level and spread his music around the world.

This new release - called Soul's Core Revival - revisits those songs from Soul's Core in two different ways: brand new band recordings with new arrangements, and and second collection of stripped down solo performances; some on acoustic guitar, some on piano.