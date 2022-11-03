© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife

OSP investigating deaths of two bears found in trees in Talent

By OPB Staff
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT
XH3A6K4CGFE3ZITEERKRDR2TSI.jpeg
Courtesy Oregon State Police
Oregon State Police are investigating the deaths of two bears found dead the last week of October in Southern Oregon trees. This provided photo shows a responding firefighter at one of the trees.

Two black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them

In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them.

The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice.

On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward.

