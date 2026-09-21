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Oregon flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By OPB Staff
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:36 PM PDT
FILE: In this file photo, an American flag flies at half staff over a Portland Fire & Rescue building in Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
FILE: In this file photo, an American flag flies at half staff over a Portland Fire & Rescue building in Portland, Ore.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to honor Jesús Eduardo Olimpo Gutiérrez Toral, who died fighting the Austin Fire in Clackamas County.

Jesús Eduardo Olimpo Gutiérrez Toral was injured while fighting the Austin Fire in Clackamas County on Sept. 9. He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. He was 25.

In a statement, Kotek said Gutiérrez Toral worked as a sawyer and wildland firefighter in both Oregon and Washington, and that he had family in Springfield, Oregon, and in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, México.

“On behalf of all Oregonians, I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Gutiérrez Toral’s family, loved ones, and colleagues,” Kotek said. “Mr. Gutiérrez Toral gave his life in service of the communities he helped to protect. His courage and selflessness remind us of the extraordinary risks firefighters face so that others may be safe. We honor the empty place at the table that his passing leaves behind.”

She ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Sept. 22, at all Oregon public institutions.

The Austin Fire is burning about 25 miles southeast of Estacada. As of Monday morning, the human-caused fire had burned nearly 13,000 acres, and its perimeter was listed at 98% contained.

Aerial view of the Austin Fire in Mt. Hood National Forest on Aug. 23, 2026.
Courtesy of InciWeb
Aerial view of the Austin Fire in Mt. Hood National Forest on Aug. 23, 2026.
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