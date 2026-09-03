Oregon’s 2026 wildfire season brings record costs

A new Oregon Department of Forestry report shows the state’s cost of battling this year’s wildfire season has hit a record high, with officials estimating the costs at about $236.2 million, as of Aug. 20.

This year’s net fire costs are “already the most significant on record,” according an analysis report from the state’s Legislative Fiscal Office. Officials say it’s outpaced the final net costs of 2024’s wildfire season by about $35.3 million to date.

The estimate comes after this year’s fire season got an early start, with conditions worsened by the state’s record-low snowpack, drought and severe weather. As of Aug. 20, more than 1,500 wildfires have burned 2.5 million acres across Oregon, surpassing 2024’s record.

ODF's Wildland Fire Situation Report is to help create a snapshot of large fire information, weather and prevention information. To read the full report, visit https://t.co/ztRoeKglDo pic.twitter.com/wPx2wafAdQ — Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) August 31, 2026

While some costs are covered with the help of federal grants, some of the fires the agency is battling are on remote land not eligible under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant. The reason for the higher portion of net costs this year is “largely due to the location of fires on the landscape,” according to the state’s report.

The report also shows ODF is looking to possibly borrow funds from the Oregon State Treasury to help pay for noncapital wildfire suppression costs tied to this year’s season.

Under HB 3940, ODF is able to borrow funds from the state’s treasury when costs reach beyond its available resources. ODF is potentially seeking three separate loans, totaling $150 million, from September to November.

ODF will deliver its final 2026 fire season report to the Legislature’s Emergency Board in December. The agency plans to request funds from the state to help cover the additional costs and fill in any gaps.

With about two months left in the season, it’s still unclear what the season’s total costs will be, including costs from fires on federal land.

