West Coast task forces mobilized to fight Oregon fires

Firefighters in Oregon were racing to contain dozens of wildfires across the state Saturday.

Two of the largest fires in the state already burned some homes and other buildings as hot, windy conditions continued throughout the weekend.

The Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County torched six homes by Wednesday and the Oregon State Fire Marshal warned that weather conditions would be making matters worse for the foreseeable future.

“The forecast is calling for continued thunderstorms and temperatures into the mid-90s for the coming week,” said Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “I’m asking every Oregonian to be aware of the wildfire threat and take steps to prevent sparking any new wildfires.”

Since then, the fire marshal’s office has mobilized task force crews to several problem areas in Oregon. Officials called in firefighting crews from Washington and California as Oregon’s fire season took a wild leap forward over the last few days.

The priority areas include two separate wildfire complexes in Gilliam and Wheeler counties, each of which had burned more than 30,000 acres by Saturday afternoon and was listed at 0% contained.

In Gilliam County, the Hoag Fire started Thursday afternoon and has since destroyed multiple homes and outbuildings, prompted Level 3 — GO NOW! — evacuations, and grown to over 10,000 acres by Saturday afternoon.

The nearby Hopkin Fire has also grown to over 12,000 acres, and the Porcupine Ridge Fire has burned an estimated 20,000 acres.

What’s now called the Rowe Creek Complex in Wheeler County includes the Cove Creek, Pat’s Cabin, Crosswhite and Twickenham fires, which together are burning more than 30,000 acres.

The fire marshal announced Saturday afternoon the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for two fires in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.

The Akawa Butte Fire near the Jefferson and Deschutes county line was burning about 6,200 acres as of Saturday. Level 3 — GO NOW! — evacuation orders were issued for public areas including southern parts of Lake Billy Chinook, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brewer Fire is burning nearly 14,000 acres in Jefferson and Crook counties. It was the fifth time the conflagration act was invoked so far this year.

Elsewhere in the state, task forces were also sent to Umatilla County’s Lower Dry Creek Fire and the East Evans Creek Fire in Jackson and Douglas counties.

The fire marshal’s office announced Saturday that a break in the hot, dry and windy weather helped crews reach 57% containment of the Lower Dry Creek Fire’s perimeter.

The East Evans Creek Fire had grown to nearly 14.000 acres and was only 8% contained, but officials said Saturday a break in the hot, dry weather helped crews strengthen the fire lines there.

“The last few days, we’ve had really favorable weather that’s allowed us to really kind of make some really good progress securing the line and not having to focus so much on those spot fires,” said Christie Shaw, public information officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Shaw did warn there is the potential for thunderstorms and lightning early next week.

And in Grant County, crews have gained control of the Salmon and Olive Butte fires in Grant County and lowered evacuation levels, even as wildfires continue to emerge.

An air quality advisory is in effect through Monday due to wildfire smoke in areas of Central and Eastern Oregon. And hot, dry weather is expected for most of Oregon, though at least until the middle of next week.

“The extreme fire conditions, the forecast, and these recent wildfires have challenged our firefighters,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “We are using every tool at our disposal to protect homes and communities from these fires. I ask that every Oregonian pay close attention to these wildfires and, if you are asked to evacuate to do so.”