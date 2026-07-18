Oregon wildfires destroy homes ahead of dangerous weekend conditions

Firefighters are racing to contain wildfires across Oregon as hot, dry weather and rising winds create dangerous conditions this weekend.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Coordination Center on Friday to coordinate a regional response to the fires. The activation lets agencies statewide share resources more efficiently as wildfire danger grows.

Strong winds and low humidity have prompted a red flag warning for the Lower Columbia Basin in northeast Oregon through Saturday night. Multiple wildfires are burning in the region, including the Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County and the Hoag Fire in Gilliam County. Both have destroyed homes.

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency Friday night due to the increased wildfire activity and the county’s limited resources.

In Central Oregon, incident command teams are gathering after lightning sparked the region’s first significant wildfire activity of the season this week. Wednesday’s storms ignited more than 70 fires. Windy, dry conditions in steep, remote terrain pushed nearly a dozen of those fires to a combined 30,000 acres.

The Emergency Conflagration Act was also invoked Friday for the Rowe Creek Complex in Wheeler County. The complex is made up of multiple fires, including the Camel Hump, Crosswhite and Redrock fires. Those fires had burned more than 15,000 acres as of Friday morning.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple evacuation notices for residents in nearby communities.

“The extreme fire conditions, the forecast, and these recent wildfires have challenged our firefighters,” said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “We are using every tool at our disposal to protect homes and communities from these fires. I ask that every Oregonian pay close attention to these wildfires and if you are asked to evacuate to do so.”

Red flag warnings are also in effect across Southern Oregon through Saturday. Fire crews’ use of Rogue Elk Park has forced its temporary closure. The Evans Creek Fire in Jackson County has burned more than 13,000 acres, and nearly 2,000 firefighters are working to protect thousands of threatened structures nearby.

Crews have gained control of the Salmon and Olive Butte fires in Grant County and lowered evacuation levels, even as new fires emerge elsewhere. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s incident management team and remaining structural task force will hand firefighting duties back to wildland crews Saturday.

Granite’s evacuation level has dropped from Level 3 (“Go Now!”) to Level 2 (“Be Set”). Officials still urge residents to monitor fire conditions and keep a go-bag ready in case conditions worsen.

Smoke from the flames is creating unhealthy air quality across a large portion of the Pacific Northwest. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued air quality advisories for several counties due to wildfire smoke.

The advisories are expected to last until at least Monday, July 20. You can check current conditions and sign up for advisory alerts through DEQ Air Quality Index or the free OregonAir app.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is bringing in seven task forces from California and Washington to help protect communities and critical infrastructure.

Resources: Stay safe and informed during wildfire season with OPB’s wildfire guide at opb.org/wildfires.

