Cooler weather slows growth of Moon Complex Fire

Rain and cooler temperatures on Monday slowed the Moon Complex Wildfire in Curry County, after strong winds and heat fueled major growth over the weekend.

Since Friday, the fire has expanded by about 10,000 acres. On Sunday, growth slowed to 1,000 acres, and officials said Monday’s weather further helped firefighters hold the line.

Fire Behavior Analyst Dean Warner said it's not yet clear whether the rain will be enough to stop the fire.

“There have been situations in the past that have resulted in a fire coming alive after a substantial amount of rain," he said. "Even in September, we’ve had fire activity in mid-October.”

About 125 homes are currently threatened by the fire. Crews are working to protect homes in the area. So far, only one outbuilding near Clay Hill Lodge has been reported to be destroyed.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked Oregon's conflagration act, bringing more resources to the area. About 1,200 personnel are working on the fire.

The Curry County Sheriff downgraded evacuation orders southwest of the fire Monday morning, citing improved weather conditions and the progress by fire crews. Officials warn evacuation levels could change quickly if conditions worsen and recommend residents stay vigilant.

Air quality has also improved since the weekend. Levels in southern Oregon dropped back to moderate or good levels by Monday, after reaching hazardous levels in Grants Pass Sunday morning.