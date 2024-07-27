Evacuation and animal shelters available to Park Fire evacuees

Evacuation orders are in place in Tehama, Butte and Shasta Counties. The fire is rapidly moving north due to steep terrain and strong winds, according to CALFIRE.

Lassen Volcanic National Park is now closed and under an evacuation order. Highway 89 through the park is currently open only to through traffic for the purposes of evacuation.

Park Fire evacuees can shelter at the following locations:



Bella Vista Elementary School Evacuation Shelter at 22661 Old Alturas Rd., Bella Vista

Butte County Fairgrounds Evacuation Shelter at 199 E Hazel St., Gridley

Red Cross - Los Molinos Vet’s Hall Evacuation Shelter at 7980 Sherwood Blvd., Los Molinos

Neighborhood Church Evacuation Center at 2801 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico

Evacuation Resource Hub: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 510 Jefferson St., Red Bluff

Large animals can be sheltered at the following locations:

Camelot Equestrian Park at 1985 Clark Rd., Oroville

Ridgeway Park at 19725 Ridge Rd., Red Bluff (self service: provide your own set-up and feed)

715 Auditorium Dr., Redding

Corning Rodeo Grounds at Estill C. Clark Park at 103 E Fig Ln., Corning (self service: provide your own set-up and feed)

Small animals can be sheltered at the following locations:

North Valley Animal Disaster Group at 2279 Del Oro Ave., Oroville

22005 Gilmore Ranch Rd., Red Bluff

7449 Eastside Rd., Anderson

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office will be providing escorts into the evacuation zones for owners to evacuate or feed and water animals left behind.

Owners will be required to call 530-529-7940 to schedule a time slot to be escorted.The phone line will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28.

The escorts will allow 15-20 minutes for folks to provide for the basic needs of the animals or to load the animals up for removal. This is not an escort to recover items or property or to evaluate property damages.

You will be required to provide proof that you belong to the property/location (home address on a driver’s license, animal ownership papers and other means can be used to provide proof).

The hours of operation for the escorts will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. Depending on the call volume, other options may go into effect on Monday the 29.

More information can be found on WatchDuty and CALFIRE.