Park Fire grows quickly, becoming the largest wildfire in California

The Park Fire has burned approximately 178,090 acres as of Friday afternoon.

Major nearby towns, including Chico and Red Bluff, have avoided evacuations so far.

Evacuations remain in place in both Butte and Tehema counties.

The fire continues to spread quickly because of gusty winds and a lot of dry fuels, said Rick Carhart from CALFIRE.

“One of the challenges with some of the areas that this fire is burning in is that it has not seen fire activity in decades, in basically as long as some people can remember," Carhart said.

This region has also recently faced triple-digit temperatures, and there hasn’t been any rain for months.

But, some relief could come over the weekend, with temperatures dropping back down to the low 90s during the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Butte County District Attorney The burned-out car suspected to be the start of the Park Fire, July 25, 2024.

“It will be nice around here to look at the temperature gauge in the middle of the afternoon and only see a two-digit number for once in a long time," Carhart said.

The lower temperatures mean the fire will likely slow, giving crews more time to dig containment lines to prevent it from spreading to more populated areas.

The official cause of the fire is now listed as arson. Chico resident Ronnie Dean Stout II was arrested by CALFIRE arson investigators on Thursday morning. In a press release, the Butte County District Attorney said the man is suspected of pushing a burning car down an embankment in Upper Bidwell Park, spreading flames that caused the Park Fire. He is being held at the Butte County Jail without bail until his arraignment on Monday.

Carhart said they’ve dedicated a large number of crew members to protecting homes and other buildings in the affected area, including in Cohasset and Forest Ranch. Still, as of Friday afternoon, 134 structures have been destroyed, according to CALFIRE.