Wildfire

Grant money will help homes and offices affected by 2020 wildfires to be more fire-resistant

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:38 AM PDT
download (3).jpeg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Ruins of a home in the Talent/Phoenix area after the 2020 Almeda Fire.

Oregon homes and businesses damaged or destroyed by the 2020 wildfires can get financial help through a state and multi-county partnership.

Eight counties and the Oregon Building Codes Division are coordinating a grant program for rebuilding costs. Examples include $2200 towards roofing, and $350 for ventilation.

Mark Peterson of the Oregon Department of Consumer Business Services says this is all part of what’s called fire hardening.

“Fire hardening can include actions that can be taken to make a home or business more resistant to the damage from a wildfire, such as using materials for siding and roofing that resist ignition during a wildfire," said Peterson. "Installing fire-resistant windows to protect openings, or using attic ventilation devices to help reduce ember intrusion.”

Peterson adds if someone has already started or finished their rebuilding efforts, they can still apply for over 6-thousand dollars in grant money. Information can be found at: https://www.oregon.gov/bcd/Pages/firehardening.aspx

The eligible counties are Lane, Clackamas, Klamath, Douglas, Jackson, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

Wildfire Top StoriesOregon NewsWildfire 2020Appfeed
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
See stories by Brian Bull