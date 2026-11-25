Residents of King Salmon, a small waterfront community near Eureka, California, were ordered to evacuate Tuesday as rising water flooded streets and homes along Humboldt Bay.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation order for an area with about 280 residents.

But Eli Blasingame decided to stay in the local RV park where he's lived for three years, even as floodwaters rose.

“It went probably up to my thigh, the water did, so I had to start putting on hip waders because, it's, the tide was coming in,” Blasingame said.

Blasingame said the water hasn't entered his trailer, but some neighboring homes have sustained damage.

“The house across the street from me, their water wall has like disintegrated into the ocean,” he said. “Water is coming out their front door and stuff like that, and they’re sandbagging that up.”

Johnny Kinder, whose family has owned Johnny's at the Beach RV park since 1948, said flooding is a regular occurrence in King Salmon, although this week's tides have been unusually high.

"That's not uncommon at all. It happens every winter," Kinder said. "Now, has it gotten higher? Yes. You know, some mitigation is going to have to be seriously considered."

The National Weather Service reported that Humboldt Bay’s water level reached 10.16 feet above mean lower low water Tuesday, the second-highest measurement on record. The record of 10.37 feet was set in January 2026.

Merle Heinlein, science operations officer at the National Weather Service in Eureka, said the flooding resulted from several factors.

“What's notable about it is that the king tides are at their strongest since almost 20 years ago,” Heinlein said. “So that, along with El Niño, that combination just put us on alert for coastal flooding this year.”

Heinlein said weaker winds Wednesday helped reduce the additional rise in water levels, even as the astronomical tides remained exceptionally high.

Forecasters say flooding remains possible through Friday.

“We still have fairly high tides that are going to be going on for the rest of the week," Heinlein said. “We're still not out of the woods.”

