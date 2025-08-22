Extreme heat heading to Northern California, Southern Oregon

The National Weather Service Office in Medford issued an extreme heat warning 1 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Monday for Jackson, Josephine, eastern Curry, and western and central Siskiyou Counties.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 110 degrees during the day, with overnight lows only dropping to the 60s and 70s.

The weather service advises that people drink water before they’re thirsty and stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.

Organizations have opened cooling centers to help people escape the heat.

Cooling centers locations and hours

Oregon



Ashland: OHRA Center, 2350 Ashland St. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

OHRA Center, 2350 Ashland St. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Grants Pass: MINT, 218 Redwood Hwy. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekends when temperatures are over 90 degrees.

MINT, 218 Redwood Hwy. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekends when temperatures are over 90 degrees. Jackson County Public Libraries: All Jackson County public libraries are open during regular business hours and can be used as a refuge from the heat.

California



Mt. Shasta: Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center, 109 E. Lake St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center, 109 E. Lake St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weed: Weed Family & Community Resource Center, 260 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Weed Family & Community Resource Center, 260 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Fort Jones: Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Happy Camp: Karuk Senior Center, 64101 2nd Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Karuk Senior Center, 64101 2nd Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Montague: HUB Communities Family Resource Center, 310 S. 13th St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

HUB Communities Family Resource Center, 310 S. 13th St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Siskiyou County Public Libraries: The public libraries in Dorris, Dunsmuir, Etna, Tulelake and Yreka are open during regular business hours and can be used as a refuge from the heat.