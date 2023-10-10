© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Will clouds eclipse chances to see the eclipse? It's pretty likely

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published October 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM PDT
An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse, better known as a ring of fire, will briefly dim the skies over parts of the western U.S. and Central and South America. Proper protection is needed throughout the eclipse, from the initial partial phase to the ring of fire to the final partial phase.
Shuji Kajiyama
/
AP
This May 21, 2012 file photo shows an annular solar eclipse appears in the sky over Yokohama near Tokyo.

The possibility of clouds throughout the region Saturday morning could put a damper on eclipse plans.

Communities between Albany and Klamath Falls will be in the direct line of the annular solar eclipse on Saturday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Daldrup in Medford said a weather system moving across the state in the morning will bring clouds, but they’re hoping for the right kind of clouds.

“If we wanna see it we’ll want the higher level clouds," Daldrup said. "Those tend to be the more feathery cirrus clouds that can still be seen through. They might obstruct the eclipse but you can still see it.”

The cloud cover could also be lighter east of the Cascades, in places like Klamath Falls. On the west side, the chance of thicker, lower level clouds is greater.

A graphic. The title says "2023 annular solar eclipse forecast for Southern Oregon and Northern California" The first section reads "Temprature: Low 50's west of cascades, Low 40's east of cascades." The next section says "sky cover: Very high probability of cloudy skies. Higher cirrus clouds likely, so eclipse could still be viewable in some form. Locations west of the Cascades and along the coast have a 50% chance of seeing thicker lower clouds." The last section reads, "Chance of rain: 30-50%"
National Weather Service

"It does look pretty certain that there will be cloud cover," said Daldrup. "But we're keeping an eye on any possibility for little breaks in it or any lesser cloud cover where the eclipse can still be viewed."

Daldrup said people looking to see the eclipse should check the forecast on Thursday or Friday, when they’ll have a more accurate picture of exactly where clouds are expected.

Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
