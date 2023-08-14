Burn bans, cooling plans in place as Oregon faces 100-degree weather

Many parts of Oregon saw some of the some hottest weather of the summer on Sunday, with the temperatures in some areas expected to continue climbing through Tuesday.

Thermometers will be bright red throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service, which predicted highs Sunday of 103 degrees in Portland, 102 in Eugene, and 107 in Medford. Federal meteorologists said those temperatures are likely to go up from there, with highs ultimately reaching 106 in Portland, 109 in Eugene and 111 in Medford over the next few days.

There’s not likely to be a lot of relief overnight. While Eugene will dip into the mid-60s, lows in Portland and Medford are forecast to stay above 70 over the next few nights.

An Excessive Heat Warning extends into Northern California, as well.

screenshot / National Weather Service Medford website



For help escaping the heat, people can call 211 to get information on nearby cooling centers.

Officials in Portland and Multnomah County declared an emergency starting at noon Sunday “to allow County departments and City bureaus increased flexibility to respond” to the heat, according to a press release from the county Sunday morning.

At the same time, Multnomah County announced three cooling center locations, it said would stay open until 8 p.m.:

Officials in Medford have also announced plans to open a daytime cooling shelter at the former Kelly Shelter location. Lane County has released a list of cool locations in Eugene and other parts of the county.

Officials in other parts of Oregon have also shared lists of places to keep cool over the next few days, including Hillsboro. The Salem Reporter summarized places to cool off around Oregon’s capital city in a story published Friday.

With rising temperatures and dry conditions, state and local officials were increasingly concerned about wildfire risk.

The growth of two fires east of Eugene led officials to step up evacuation orders Sunday.

The Lookout Fire is estimated to be burning 215 acres in an area of timber and brush four miles northeast of McKenzie Bridge, a town 50 miles east of Eugene on the McKenzie River.

Not far away, the Bedrock Fire has burned through more than 16,000 acres in an area 27 miles southeast of Eugene, since it initially sparked in late July. Evacuation orders are in place for people living near that fire, as well.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is concerned about further fire activity in the coming days as temperatures are expected to rise. Based on ODF raising fire risk levels to “extreme,” Benton County officials outlawed burns starting Saturday morning. Next door in Linn County, officials have also declared a burn ban, based on the increasing fire risk identified by state forestry officials.The city of Salem issued a burn ban Friday which takes effect Sunday.

For Oregonians planning to escape the heat by pitching a tent at an Oregon campground, beware of fire restrictions there too. Oregon State Parks issued a fire ban for more than 120 camping areas, as well as the southern Oregon Coast from Cape Perpetua to the California border.



Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.