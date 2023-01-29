-
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic supportBeing back in school in-person is more effective for most students than the days of distance learning. But many students with disabilities missed out even more when they were at home. And that time at home gave parents a chance to see what their children were not learning — and take matters into their own hands.
-
Staffing shortages are among the challenges that have left students in special education physically at risk and academically unserved — even though they are among the student groups in greatest need after more than two school years of pandemic disruptions.