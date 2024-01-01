Natalie Pate
Portland Public Schools and Portland Association of Teachers announced a tentative deal Sunday evening. Students are set to return Monday.
Students, educators and families are preparing for a historic year in Oregon schools.
Oregon school districts are preparing their annual budgets this spring. They have to adopt them by the end of June.But until a schools budget is passed, districts won’t know how much money they’ll have.
Proposal would remove requirement that boys’ bathrooms in Oregon schools have tampons, sanitary padsPublic schools statewide are required to provide free tampons and sanitary pads for all students. But a bill introduced in Oregon’s 2023 legislative session seeks to change that.
Two Oregon senators are inviting young people to committee meetings, asking them to talk about the environment, child welfare and other issues
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is proposing a budget that represents an historic high in school funding during a time of historic need. But some K-12 and higher education experts argue it isn’t enough.
Over the next five months, legislators in Oregon will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide.