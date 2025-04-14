Oregon governor joins labor, education leaders in effort to protect students from bullying, discrimination

Gov. Tina Kotek and Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Christina Stephenson have announced a joint effort to protect students from bullying, discrimination and harassment based on race, national origin and immigration status in Oregon schools.

Kotek said in a press release on Monday that the guidance documents they released — which largely reiterate existing state laws but put them into context in the current political climate — provide Oregon schools with the tools to protect students and send “a clear message to Oregonians that all are welcome in our classrooms.”

The documents outline what is expected of schools and clarify that schools could be subject to a BOLI investigation if they fall short.

“If you experience discrimination or harassment in public spaces, including public schools, BOLI is here for you,” Stephenson said in the joint release with the governor. “No student should ever have to choose between getting an education and feeling safe. Our laws are clear, and our commitment is unwavering — we will protect the rights of all students to learn and thrive without fear.”

The Oregon Department of Education’s guidance, as explained in the release, ensures the policies to protect students from bullying apply to behavior targeting students based on immigration status specifically.

BOLI is responsible for enforcing Oregon’s laws prohibiting discrimination by “places of public accommodation,” which includes public schools. BOLI is expected to enforce these laws when protecting students from discriminatory acts.

Charlene Williams, director of the Oregon Department of Education, said this guidance reaffirms the state’s commitment to upholding both state and federal protections for all students.

“I am confident that Oregon’s dedicated school administrators and educators will continue their tireless work to create learning environments where every child feels welcome, safe and valued,” she said in the release.

Oregon officials said this guidance and the state’s ability to enforce it will remain in effect regardless of potential changes in federal law.

This story may be updated.

