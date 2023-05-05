May 2023 Special Election

-
Ashland voters are deciding on a change to their special tax on all prepared foods in the city. The May 16 ballot measure has drawn lots of heated debate from both sides.
The proposed Measure 15-216 would use tax increment financing to revitalize areas that were devastated by the 2020 Almeda Fire.
During a special election on May 16, Ashland voters will decide on a measure that would dramatically boost the compensation for the mayor and city council members. But, the proposal could ultimately save the city money.