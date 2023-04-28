Ashland ballot measure would dramatically boost city council pay, but could save money

The proposed change in ballot measure 15-215 up for a vote next month would pay council members and the mayor $900 a month. Right now, the mayor and city council members in Ashland only get paid $500 or $350 every year respectively. Any change to the mayor or council member’s compensation needs to be approved by voters.

The proposal is a response to council members having their city-sponsored health insurance cut last year. It was removed after it was discovered that the benefit wasn’t allowed according to the city charter.

In a letter from the voters pamphlet submitted by former city council members, they argue a monthly cash stipend is far cheaper than asking voters to approve health care benefits for the council.

At a city council meeting in February , Mayor Tonya Graham said the city could save around $70,000 a year by going with this monthly stipend instead of health care benefits.

Graham added the stipend would be optional and that council members could opt to donate it to a charity, if they prefer.

“The mayor and councilors attend dozens of meetings each year,” the past council members wrote. “The stipend helps offset the cost of childcare if the elected official has young children, as well as transportation costs.”

They add the proposal would also allow low-income residents more opportunities to run for office.

There are no arguments against this ballot measure in the voter’s pamphlet.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on May 16.