© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | New California law targets sellers of prohibited flavored tobacco products

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 19, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Cal Matters image via iStock

California Assemblyman Chris Rogers joins the Exchange to discuss a new bill signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsome on Oct 3. The bill, AB573, was introduced into the California state legislature by Rogers to increase the fees paid by tobacco retailers who target youth with the sales of prohibited flavored tobacco products.

According to the 2024 California Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 84% of high school tobacco users reported using flavored products. Illegal flavored e-cigarettes still comprise at least 31% of total e-cigarette sales in California, and disposable e-cigarettes represent nearly 94% of sales of prohibited flavored e-cigarettes in California. In 2024, almost 19% of California tobacco retailers still sold tobacco to underage buyers.

Assemblyman Chris Rogers represents District 2, which includes the counties of: Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, and Trinity.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay