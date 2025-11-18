Weds 9AM | SOU educator returns to Ashland following closure of USAID

Bryce Smedley, PhD works in School of Education at Southern Oregon University. He recently returned to Ashland after serving as a commissioned Foreign Service Officer with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the U S Embassy in Burma. USAID was involuntarily shuttered due to the efforts of the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Dr. Bryce Smedley joins the Exchange to discuss his experience at USAID and his return to teaching at SOU.

