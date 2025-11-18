© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | SOU educator returns to Ashland following closure of USAID

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:10 PM PST
Dr. Bryce Smedley poses with a group in the Central African Republic in 2018.
SOU News
Dr. Bryce Smedley poses with a group in the Central African Republic in 2018.

Bryce Smedley, PhD works in School of Education at Southern Oregon University. He recently returned to Ashland after serving as a commissioned Foreign Service Officer with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the U S Embassy in Burma. USAID was involuntarily shuttered due to the efforts of the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Dr. Bryce Smedley joins the Exchange to discuss his experience at USAID and his return to teaching at SOU.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
