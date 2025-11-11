© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Oregon State research spending tops $400M two years in a row

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Irem Tumer, Vice President for Research at Oregon State University.
OSU
Irem Tumer, Vice President for Research and Innovation at Oregon State University.

At a time when the federal government is making drastic cuts in funding to institutions of higher education and major healthcare programs like Medicaid, Oregon State University has some good news.

OSU eclipsed the $400 million mark in research expenditures for the second consecutive year in fiscal year 2025 while advancing knowledge in areas ranging from energy solutions and precision medicine to environmental resilience, critical minerals, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Joining the Exchange to offer deeper insight is Dr. Irem Tumer, Vice President for Research and Innovation at OSU.

About Oregon State University
As one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues. Nearly 38,000 students come to OSU from across the globe, and OSU programs operate in every Oregon county. OSU receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
