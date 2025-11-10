© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9AM | JX meets with local leaders: Al Muelhoefer, mayor of Phoenix, Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 10, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Tony Boom, Rogue Valley Times
/
Rogue Valley Times
Newly elected Phoenix Mayor Al Muelhoefer stands in front of the new Phoenix Government and Public Safety Center building on Second Street. The location also includes the Phoenix Police Department and Jackson County Fire District No. 5 station.

In this inaugural edition of the JX meets with local leaders, we visit with Al Muelhoefer, 82, the newly elected mayor of Phoenix, Oregon. He brims with excitement and passion about the changes in his city since the Almeda wildfire in 2020.

Since then, then city has vigorously pursued a vision for its future and invested in development. The passion and excitement of the mayor is due to energetic civic engagement that has filled empty seats at City Hall and produced a strategic plan.

Mayor Muelhoefer is especially pleased with the impact of the Phoodery and what he calls the "Phoenix Vibe," which is a local excitement about the feel of the city that visitors and residents alike find appealing.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Al Muelhoefer, Mayor of the City of Phoenix, Oregon, joins Jefferson Exchange Host, Mike Green, in the JPR studio on August 12, 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
