Fri 9:40 | Functional Botanicals wins $100K investment from Oregon Angels

The Ground Floor host Cynthia Scherr visits with Cassandra Davis.

Cassandra and her team at Functional Botanicals just won a $100,000 investment from Oregon Angel food investors. Ashland-based Functional Botanicals makes a wide variety of luxurious wipes using a combination of essential oils and pressed biodegradable bamboo.

Functional Botanicals Functional Botanicals dry towelettes

The innovative product is compressed into a small, lightweight, easy-to-store, dry pellet that is rehydrated with just a few drops of water. Wipes can be used to refresh on a hot day, remove makeup, clean up while hiking or backpacking or just about any time you wished you had a sink and a bar of soap.