Thurs 9AM | Bonanza High School offers innovative farm training program

Bonanza High School offers innovative farm training program
Over the past few years, Bonanza High School’s agriculture program has expanded into a multifaceted operation that blends science, business, engineering and craftsmanship. Students manage a chicken flock, care for sheep, tend gardens of fruits and vegetables, and operate farm machinery—all while learning real-world business and economic lessons to build skills that help sustain their rural community.
Nicholas Sparks is a construction and manufacturing teacher at Bonanza High School and joins the Exchange.
The growth of the program is the result of intentional planning. Bonanza Junior/Senior High School Principal Jordan Osborn and his team have secured around $600,000 in grants to fund a shop renovation, equipment, fencing, cold frames, and other resources. This fall, the addition of a new tractor—purchased through a community-supported grant—will allow students to earn certification in safe tractor operation while contributing to fieldwork and construction projects around the school farm.