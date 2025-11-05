Thurs 9AM | Bonanza High School offers innovative farm training program

Over the past few years, Bonanza High School’s agriculture program has expanded into a multifaceted operation that blends science, business, engineering and craftsmanship. Students manage a chicken flock, care for sheep, tend gardens of fruits and vegetables, and operate farm machinery—all while learning real-world business and economic lessons to build skills that help sustain their rural community.

Nicholas Sparks is a construction and manufacturing teacher at Bonanza High School and joins the Exchange.

Klamath County School District A Bonanza student gathers eggs from the school’s chicken coop.

The growth of the program is the result of intentional planning. Bonanza Junior/Senior High School Principal Jordan Osborn and his team have secured around $600,000 in grants to fund a shop renovation, equipment, fencing, cold frames, and other resources. This fall, the addition of a new tractor—purchased through a community-supported grant—will allow students to earn certification in safe tractor operation while contributing to fieldwork and construction projects around the school farm.

Klamath County School District Bonanza teachers Nick Sparks and Marie Kinney walk through the school’s chicken coop area.

Klamath County School District Bonanza students carry supplies needed to feed the school’s chickens and sheep.