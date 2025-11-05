© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Community Works recognizes Domestic Violence Month

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 5, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Community Works

Erin Martin-Fournier is the Advocacy Services Director at Community Works. She was one of the speakers at Alba Park in downtown Medford on Oct. 9 for an event marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She shared her personal experience as a child witnessing domestic violence.

“One of my first memories—I was four years old,” Fournier said. “I woke up and went down the hallway to my mom’s room. I heard her being physically and sexually assaulted.”

Fournier moved in with her father after the episode. But the experience left her dealing with lifelong mental and emotional trauma. The abuse her mother endured continues to affect their relationship today, she said.

Erin Martin-Fournier joins the Exchange to discuss her role at Community Works, recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and her proximity to the persistent problem in the Rogue Valley.

