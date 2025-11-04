© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Roseburg’s private homeless camps blur lines between business and charity

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:20 AM PST
Two men with gray hair and beards are outside, speaking with one another. One is shirtless. In the background is a tent.
Emma J Nelson
/
JPR
Bernie Woodard, left, operations manager at Elk Island Trading Group, with one of his camp leaders, Bear.

Three homeless camps are owned and operated not by the city, but by Elk Island Trading Group, a landowner that flips blighted real estate.

Under an overpass in Roseburg, Oregon, six-foot privacy fencing surrounds a cluster of tents. In some ways, it looks like an average homeless camp: wooden picnic tables, bikes, port-a-potties. But this camp is different. It’s cleaner than most. It has a shower, trash bins and a game table. There’s even a library.

JPR reporter Jane Vaughan joins the Exchange to discuss her reporting on this story.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay