Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | JX Meets Local Leaders: Mayor of Rogue River, Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
City of Rogue River Mayor Pam Van Arsdale speaks at the 2025 League of Oregon Cities Awards Dinner. Mayor Van Arsdale received the James C. Richard award, the highest award presented by the organization.
City of Rogue River
City of Rogue River Mayor Pam Van Arsdale speaks at the 2025 League of Oregon Cities Awards Dinner. Mayor Van Arsdale received the James C. Richard award, the highest award presented by the organization.

Joining the Exchange is Pam Van Arsdale, Mayor of the City of Rogue River, Oregon. Mayor Van Arsdale was recognized by the League of Oregon Cities and received the organization's highest award, the James C. Richards award, which is given to an elected city official who serves the citizens of Oregon through exceptional personal investment in intergovernmental affairs.

KDRV TV news: League of Oregon Cities presented its James. C. Richards award to Mayor Pam Van Arsdale in October.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
