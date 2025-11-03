Tues 9 AM | JX Meets Local Leaders: Mayor of Rogue River, Oregon

Joining the Exchange is Pam Van Arsdale, Mayor of the City of Rogue River, Oregon. Mayor Van Arsdale was recognized by the League of Oregon Cities and received the organization's highest award, the James C. Richards award, which is given to an elected city official who serves the citizens of Oregon through exceptional personal investment in intergovernmental affairs.

