The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | How did housing in Bend become so expensive?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Annie Bloom's Books

Jonathan Bach joins the Exchange. He’s a reporter covering housing and commercial real estate for the Oregonian. He previously wrote for The Portland Business Journal, which featured a cover story he wrote about the rising cost of housing in Bend several years ago. That story became the basis for Jonathan’s new book titled: “High Desert, Higher Costs: Bend and the Housing Crisis in the American West.”

OPB interview: New book examines Bend's housing crisis

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
