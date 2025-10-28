© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Government shutdown could leave 750,000 Oregonians without SNAP benefits for food

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT
KATU

More than half of the 750,000 Oregonians who receive Suplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are seniors, children and people with disabilities. All face the risk of losing the monthly support due to the extended shutdown of the federal government.

According to a report by OPB, the Oregon Department of Human Services last week began notifying more than 750,000 people currently receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP — informally known as food stamps — they will not get new benefits after Oct. 31.

Joining the Exchange to offer more insight are Alejandro Figueroa and Bryce Dole, reporters for Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) who co-authored the report.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
