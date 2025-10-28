© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Educator conference in Portland highlights student equity in higher education

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:01 AM PDT
GEAR UP West is a collaborative regional conference in Portland for college access practitioners from the western states of the U.S.. Oregon Goes To College produced the GEAR UP West Conference Oct. 26-28. The organization helps schools host college and career events by providing the support and resources needed to guide students in exploring their opportunities and preparing for college.
Joining the Exchange to offer more insight are two guests: Jordan Osborn is the principal at Bonanza Jr/Sr High School in the Klamath County School District. Adrienne Enriquez is the Director of Oregon GEAR UP WEST.

Conference attendees will include higher education professionals, middle and high school teachers, counselors and administrators. Anyone working to help low-income and underrepresented students prepare for and succeed in college are invited to attend.

The Basics: What students preparing for college should know.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
