Mon 9AM | Some superstitions shouldn't be ignored: don't whistle at night

Nick Medina joins the Exchange to discuss his new horror novel, "The Whistler." Nick is also the author of "Indian Burial Ground" and "Sisters of the Lost Nation." His wide-ranging work addresses issues of missing and murdered indigenous women, alcoholism, depression, suicide, ableism, and more.

In "The Whistler" we're introduced to superstition and occult activity among indigenous peoples. Nick is a member of the Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and draws inspiration from the stories passed down by his grandmother, a tribal elder.

A number of cultures have related beliefs to the avoidance of whistling at night, which is believed to conjure spirits that can attach to the whistler. The consequences can be deadly. Once attached, getting rid of the spirit can be problematic but not impossible. "The Whistler" offers a remedy.

