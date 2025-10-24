© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | Some superstitions shouldn't be ignored: don't whistle at night

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Book (Penguin Random House), Author (Ashley Suttor)

Nick Medina joins the Exchange to discuss his new horror novel, "The Whistler." Nick is also the author of "Indian Burial Ground" and "Sisters of the Lost Nation." His wide-ranging work addresses issues of missing and murdered indigenous women, alcoholism, depression, suicide, ableism, and more.

In "The Whistler" we're introduced to superstition and occult activity among indigenous peoples. Nick is a member of the Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and draws inspiration from the stories passed down by his grandmother, a tribal elder.

A number of cultures have related beliefs to the avoidance of whistling at night, which is believed to conjure spirits that can attach to the whistler. The consequences can be deadly. Once attached, getting rid of the spirit can be problematic but not impossible. "The Whistler" offers a remedy.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
