Weds 9:40 | Exposing the truth about Oregon boarding schools

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 21, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Gabriann "Abby" Hall speaks with Sandy Mosttler about the Klamath Tribes' boarding school experiences, while cinematographer LaRonn Katchia films.
Kami Horton
Gabriann "Abby" Hall speaks with Sandy Mosttler about the Klamath Tribes' boarding school experiences, while cinematographer LaRonn Katchia films.

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) premieres “Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience.” Joining the Exchange are OPB producer Kami Horton along with Abby Hall of the Klamath Tribes.

How to watch
“Uncovering Boarding Schools” will be distributed nationally by Vision Maker Media through American Public Television. Viewers can watch it on the PBS app starting Saturday, Nov. 1, and on OPB TV on Monday, Nov. 3. An eight-minute version of the documentary, accompanied by a viewer discussion guide created for educators and community groups, is available at opb.org/promotions/boardingschools/.

The documentary, which is part of the “Oregon Experience” series and will be distributed nationally, follows Klamath Tribes member Gabriann “Abby” Hall as she uncovers her family’s experiences. Led by OPB producer Kami Horton and made with a crew that included Native American tribal members, the one-hour film is the first in-depth look at the Native American boarding school experience in Oregon as it has unfolded over more than 150 years, from the first generation forced onto reservations to today.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
