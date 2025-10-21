Weds 9:40 | Exposing the truth about Oregon boarding schools

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) premieres “Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience.” Joining the Exchange are OPB producer Kami Horton along with Abby Hall of the Klamath Tribes.

How to watch

“Uncovering Boarding Schools” will be distributed nationally by Vision Maker Media through American Public Television. Viewers can watch it on the PBS app starting Saturday, Nov. 1, and on OPB TV on Monday, Nov. 3. An eight-minute version of the documentary, accompanied by a viewer discussion guide created for educators and community groups, is available at opb.org/promotions/boardingschools/.

The documentary, which is part of the “Oregon Experience” series and will be distributed nationally, follows Klamath Tribes member Gabriann “Abby” Hall as she uncovers her family’s experiences. Led by OPB producer Kami Horton and made with a crew that included Native American tribal members, the one-hour film is the first in-depth look at the Native American boarding school experience in Oregon as it has unfolded over more than 150 years, from the first generation forced onto reservations to today.