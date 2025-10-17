Mon 9:40 | Need for foster parents growing across Rogue Valley

Duncan Machen joins the Exchange to discuss the growing need for more foster parents in the Rogue Valley. He's the Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare for Jackson and Josephine Counties.

According to ODHS, more than 4,500 children on average were in the foster care system last year. Duncan Machen helps find and guide prospective parents through the application process to become a foster or "resource" parent.

JPR Engineer, Andrew Crackle Duncan Machen, Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare for Jackson and Josephine Counties with Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Oct. 15, 2025.