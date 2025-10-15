Thurs 9:25 | Oregon State research spending tops $400M two years in a row

At a time when the federal government is making drastic cuts in funding to institutions of higher education and major healthcare programs like Medicaid, Oregon State University has some good news. OSU eclipsed the $400 million mark in research expenditures for the second consecutive year in fiscal year 2025 while advancing knowledge in areas ranging from energy solutions and precision medicine to environmental resilience, critical minerals, robotics and artificial intelligence. Joining the Exchange to offer deeper insight is Dr. Irem Tumer.

About Oregon State University

As one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues. Nearly 38,000 students come to OSU from across the globe, and OSU programs operate in every Oregon county. OSU receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.