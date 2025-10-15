© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
All three JPR radio services are unavailable in much of the listening region due to a power outage. JPR streams are available as we work to restore service.
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Mosaic Vocal Ensemble Fall Concert in Eureka

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 15, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka, CA is the venue for two performances of the Cal Poly Mosaic Vocal Ensemble on Oct 24 and 26.
Christ Episcopal Church
Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka, CA is the venue for two performances of the Cal Poly Mosaic Vocal Ensemble on Oct 24 and 26.

The director of Choirs at Cal Poly Humboldt is Artistic Director Rachel Samet. She will lead the Mosaic Vocal Ensemble in a program titled "Immortal Fire: Music Celebrating Music" at the Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka.

There will be two performances: Oct 24 at 7:30pm and Oct 26 at 4pm.
Rachel joins the Exchange to discuss the upcoming performances.

Rachel Samet works with the over one hundred student and community singers in the Humboldt Chorale. Additionally, she directs two other choirs at Cal Poly: University Singers and Mad River Transit Singers.

