Thurs 9:40 | Mosaic Vocal Ensemble Fall Concert in Eureka

The director of Choirs at Cal Poly Humboldt is Artistic Director Rachel Samet. She will lead the Mosaic Vocal Ensemble in a program titled "Immortal Fire: Music Celebrating Music" at the Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka.

There will be two performances: Oct 24 at 7:30pm and Oct 26 at 4pm.

Rachel joins the Exchange to discuss the upcoming performances.

ABOUT

Rachel Samet works with the over one hundred student and community singers in the Humboldt Chorale. Additionally, she directs two other choirs at Cal Poly: University Singers and Mad River Transit Singers.