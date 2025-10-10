Mon 9AM | 'The Rooster Princess' is a collection of stories with modern twist on Jewish folklore

JPR Associate Producer, Charlie Zimmerman interviews Ashland author Debra Zaslow. She’s the editor of a new book, "The Rooster Princess and other Tales: Jewish Stories Repopulated with Spunky Heroines, Wise Women, Brave Crones, and Powerful Prophetesses."

The book is a unique collection of Jewish stories written by 11 women, seven of them in Oregon. A review in Publisher’s Weekly describes the book as putting “a modern, feminist spin on Jewish folklore in this eclectic anthology.”