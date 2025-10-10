© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | 'The Rooster Princess' is a collection of stories with modern twist on Jewish folklore

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published October 10, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Images courtesy of Debra Zaslow

JPR Associate Producer, Charlie Zimmerman interviews Ashland author Debra Zaslow. She’s the editor of a new book, "The Rooster Princess and other Tales: Jewish Stories Repopulated with Spunky Heroines, Wise Women, Brave Crones, and Powerful Prophetesses."

The book is a unique collection of Jewish stories written by 11 women, seven of them in Oregon. A review in Publisher’s Weekly describes the book as putting “a modern, feminist spin on Jewish folklore in this eclectic anthology.”

Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
