Weds 9:25 | The legend of Bigfoot is focus of an indigenous film 'Guardian of the Land'

LaRonn Katchia joins the Exchange. Katchia's work is rooted in Indigenous teachings and blends both narrative and documentary storytelling with cultural impact. "Guardian of the Land" is Katchia's latest 30-minute film with Oregon Public Broadcasting, exploring Indigenous Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) stories from the Pacific Northwest. It will premiere at the Bend Festival on Oct 12.

ABOUT

LaRonn Katchia is a NATAS Emmy-nominated Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. His credits includes behind-the-scenes work for FX’s Reservation Dogs, a youth film curriculum with actress Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon), and "Guardian of the Land." He also serves as Associate Programmer for the Indigenous Films Program at the Oscar-qualifying Bend Film Festival. LaRonn lives in Portland, Oregon.