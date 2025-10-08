© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:25 | Legend of Bigfoot is the focus of an indigenous film 'Guardian of the Land'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:15 AM PDT
Discover Bigfoot through the eyes of Indigenous artists in 'Guardian of the Land,' a new OPB production.
Arya Surowidjojo
Discover Bigfoot through the eyes of Indigenous artists in 'Guardian of the Land,' a new OPB production.

LaRonn Katchia joins the Exchange. Katchia's work is rooted in Indigenous teachings and blends both narrative and documentary storytelling with cultural impact. "Guardian of the Land" is Katchia's latest 30-minute film with Oregon Public Broadcasting, exploring Indigenous Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) stories from the Pacific Northwest. It will premiere at the Bend Festival on Oct 12.

ABOUT

LaRonn Katchia is a NATAS Emmy-nominated Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. His credits includes behind-the-scenes work for FX’s Reservation Dogs, a youth film curriculum with actress Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon), and "Guardian of the Land"—- an Oregon Public Broadcasting "Oregon Experience" production. He also serves as Associate Programmer for the Indigenous Films Program at the Oscar-qualifying Bend Film Festival. LaRonn lives in Portland, Oregon.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay