Thurs 9AM | A candid conversation with U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley

Senator Jeff Merkley joins the Exchange to discuss the state of the union and the impact of federal policies and political battles on Oregonians. Major issues include: the federal government is currently closed after Congress failed to pass a bill to fund federal operations. The Trump administration is trying to send federalized National Guard troops from other states into Portland after a judge ruled that Oregon's National Guard could not be used. Trump is promoting racist propaganda on social media while ICE is conducting mass deportations that break up families of U.S. citizens. Medicaid funding is on the chopping block. And Oregon green energy projects lose federal funding.

As a member of the community of 100 of the most powerful elected officials in America, Jeff Merkley openly engages in a candid conversation with Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green about a number of pressing issues impacting Oregonians and the country.