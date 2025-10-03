Mon 9AM | Asian women, colonialism and white male fantasies intersect in new memoir

Kaila Yu is a Korean American model, a member of an all-Asian American female rock band and a freelance writer for the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Business Insider and other major media. She's also the author of a new memoir, "Fetishized: A Reckoning with Yellow Fever, Feminism and Beauty."

Kaila Yu joins the Exchange to discuss her book, and a number of deeply sensitive societal issues. They range from European colonialism and sexual violence, misogyny and objectification of Asian women as sexual fantasies and stereotypes, to struggles with self-esteem, mental health, and commodifying beauty, prostitution, porn and pedophilia.

There's a lot of societal issues packed into the life of Kaila Yu. And she unpacks it in the style of an academic researcher and scholar with extraordinary access to primary source material ... her own life experiences.